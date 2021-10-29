MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ladybug Tea Party": a charming children's work with vibrant imagery. "Ladybug Tea Party" is the creation of published author Heidi Young, the cofounder of Freedom Ministries, a children's church minister and director, a wife, a mother, and a fuzzy-cat owner.
Young shares, "Welcome to Butterfly Valley, where Ladybug is hosting a tea party where everyone is dressed in their springtime best. Ladybug Tea Party is written to capture the attention of the reader, both young and old, by creating a moment of imagination, wonder, and inspiration. As this book is set in rhythmic poetry with visually stunning illustrations, enter a world of joy, centering on acceptance, where everyone is invited and belongs."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Heidi Young's new book is the first installment to the author's Butterfly Valley Book Adventures series.
Readers will discover an imaginative and delightful tale within the pages of this cheerful work.
