MEADVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When the Moon Followed Me Home": a wondrous read of how one young kid loves the moon so much that wherever she ends up on her adventures, she watches it follow her back home. "When the Moon Followed Me Home" is the creation of published author Helen Mae Ellis Chamblin, a retired educator. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends and volunteering in her community.
Chamblin shares, "When Helen Mae was a young child, she was awestruck as she watched the moon follow her home from family trips. This story illustrates those adventures. So take some trips of your own and watch the moon follow YOU home."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Helen Mae Ellis Chamblin's new book brings a heartwarming story that chronicles an adventure with the moon. At the end of the tale are nuggets of knowledge for kids to get familiar with the moon itself!
View a synopsis of "When the Moon Followed Me Home" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "When the Moon Followed Me Home" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "When the Moon Followed Me Home," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
