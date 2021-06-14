MEADVILLE, Pa., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "'Son' Flower Blessings": an empowering set of stories about the life experiences of a woman and the manifestation of God's goodness and graciousness. "'Son' Flower Blessings" is the creation of published author Helen McLeod Rogers, a teacher and a director of the Agape Pregnancy Support Services in Fayetteville, North Carolina. She is also a loving wife and mother.
Rogers shares, "Helen McLeod Rogers shares her experiences of love and faith that have shaped her calling in life. This collection of short stories from her years in ministry, teaching, and life shows the goodness of God that shines through even in the darkest night. Even through the dark night of her husband's final battle with leukemia, Helen tells how God gave her blessings to get her through it. When times are tough, we hold on to the "son flower" blessings that come from God's hands."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Helen McLeod Rogers's new book is a reflective account that reminds the readers to cherish their loved ones, for their time on Earth is limited. It also speaks about glorifying God for His love and appreciating and sharing His blessings.
View a synopsis of "'Son' Flower Blessings" on YouTube.
