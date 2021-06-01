MEADVILLE, Pa., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hands-Feet Communicator": an evoking book that shares the author's poignant moments of living in a nursing home despite her inability to speak and communicate her needs and thoughts "Hands-Feet Communicator" is the creation of published author Helena Golder, a loving mother, wife, and special friend.
Golder shares, "This book offers a rare and unique perspective from not only a person who lived in a nursing home for over five years but also one who could not use her voice to communicate with the people who cared for her. Although she could not use her body parts or speak, with faith in God and a persistent, strong, and passionate spirit, Helena found a way to create this book. 'Hands-Feet Communicator' spreads a necessary message. Helena wanted to speak up for people who are in conditions similar to hers and to spread awareness on the importance of showing true kindness, patience, and love to others."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Helena Golder's new book is an inspiring tome that shows the reality of people's experiences within the nursing home that will surely leave a lasting mark of gratitude, faith, and love amid life's struggles.
Readers can partake in a nursing home resident's touching circumstances as well as her desire to communicate with those who assist her regardless of her inability to use her voice.
