MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "366 Prayers for All Seasons": an engaging collection of prayers for everyday encouragement. "366 Prayers for All Seasons" is the creation of published author Herbert Crawford, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who retired after serving forty years with the Cayman Islands government education system.
Crawford shares, "The world in which we are living now is certainly different from the world of say forty years ago. Life has become so busy for all of us, and as a result, the things we once held dear such as the family, sharing, and caring have become things of the past.
"Families the world over are going through difficult and challenging times. The divorce rate has never been so high, and many children suffer as a result of broken families and relationships.
"The pressures of life force many to commit crimes and become involved with the use and misuse of drugs and alcohol and as a result many people find themselves in prisons. Technology has taken over from face-to-face communication and many find it difficult to cope without it.
"Diseases and other chronic illnesses have been attacking millions of people and many are dying because there is no cure for some. Unfortunately, the world has been experiencing one of if not the worst pandemic ever, and thousands of lives have been snatched away and millions infected, leaving many families in a state of shock and depression.
"These prayers were written to bring some comfort and assurance to those who are going through the various seasons in their lives and to declare that no matter what the issues are, God is in control of everything.
"If you are experiencing sickness, separation, being incarcerated, loss of jobs, loss of property, family issues, concerns for children and young people, seeking a companion or for just giving thanks to God for prosperity, this book of prayers is the ideal book for you.
"I trust that as you read this book of prayers, you will find it a blessing to you and your families and trust that you will pass from simply reading these prayers to praying. It is my hope that through these prayers, you will be led to make prayer a daily part of your lives and that the Lord will receive all the praise and glory."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Herbert Crawford's new book will encourage readers in their faith.
With inspiring prayers and comforting scripture, Crawford hopes to help bring readers a sense of peace.
Consumers can purchase "366 Prayers for All Seasons" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "366 Prayers for All Seasons," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
