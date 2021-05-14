MEADVILLE, Pa., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Pastor's Path: How in the World Did I Get Here?": an encouraging tale of forgiveness and faith. "A Pastor's Path: How in the World Did I Get Here?" is the creation of published author, Hershel Owen, a military veteran and devoted pastor who has preached in Alabama for fifty-nine years who enjoys spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren
"A Pastor's Path: How in the World Did I Get Here?" is the account of one pastor's life. It reveals the depth and despair that he and his family suffered on the journey to salvation and the call to serve God and God's people in the high calling of being a pastor.
Owen shares, "The book was written with several purposes in mind. One reason is the hope that Christian people may be able to see their pastor in a new light. He is a man who has gone through some of the same struggles as some of them have. Many pastors may have had very difficult childhoods. He may have grown up with abuse and hurts that have left a lasting effect on him.
Some pastors have served in the military and have suffered both mental and physical scars that he still carries.
Pastors always bear about in their memories the times he has stood by the bedside of a sick family member or a Christian family member. He never forgets the desperate cry of "why" from the suffering one. He does not forget holding the hand of one who is entering the door of death.
Another purpose is to help others forgive wrongs that they have experienced that have robbed them of the peace God intended for them to have.
From the writer's own experience, it is hoped that those who have little or no self-worth in their life will realize that God can take a nobody and make a somebody out of them.
May God use these experiences of the past to be a blessing to the readers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hershel Owen's new book is an open acknowledgment of the humanity in us all.
Discussing abuse and troubling times openly, Owen hopes to assist others in finding forgiveness and peace following moments of suffering. The author encourages those reading to seek God's grace and love to help overcome any obstacle.
