HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $0.804 on the Common Stock and $0.731 on the Class B Common Stock.  The dividends are payable March 15, 2021, to stockholders of record February 19, 2021.  It is the 365th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 146th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hershey-declares-quarterly-dividends-301221700.html

SOURCE The Hershey Company

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.