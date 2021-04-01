The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company)

The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company)

 By The Hershey Company

HERSHEY, Pa., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced today that it will release its first-quarter sales and earnings results at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021, and hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on that date. The company will webcast live its first-quarter conference call via the Hershey corporate website.  Please click here and navigate to "CALENDAR OF EVENTS" for webcast details.

