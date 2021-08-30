MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "To See What We Can See": a charming collection of exciting adventure stories that focus on a crew of family pets. "To See What We Can See" is the creation of published author Hilary Franey, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who lives in a small mining town in Nevada and has had a passion for writing since grade school.
Franey shares, "Steve, Laika, and Raoul—a threesome you won't soon forget. They each are just too clever for their own good. Steve, an orange fluffball of a cat, is the youngest and naturally most curious of the bunch. Laika is an older gentleman, a gorgeous silvery husky that seems to possess the wisdom of Solomon when it comes to sound thinking. And then there's Raoul. What can one say about a smart-aleck parrot decked out in brilliant green plumage? But he's even wiser than Laika where longevity and experience are needed to get the motley crew through some harrowing scrapes that they call adventures. Their owners are caught unaware when Raoul comes into their lives and seems to have full communication with their dog and cat. Of course that's not possible, they tell themselves, but soon discover that all things are possible with their wildly clever pets! And with God..."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hilary Franey's new book is an enjoyable arrangement of short children's stories with important messages.
Pairing entertaining stories with lovingly crafted illustrations by Emily Reid, Franey presents an adventurous cast of characters for the reader's delight.
View a synopsis of "To See What We Can See" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "To See What We Can See" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "To See What We Can See," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing