"To See When We Can See: 2020 Eyesight" from Christian Faith Publishing author Hilary Franey is a charming narrative that follows the shenanigans of a beloved dog, lovable cat, and wise-cracking parrot during the 2020 pandemic.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "To See When We Can See: 2020 Eyesight": an imaginative tale of faith and unexpected divine intervention. "To See When We Can See: 2020 Eyesight" is the creation of published author Hilary Franey, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Nevada.
Franey shares, "Even now, the adventures continue…
"It's been a strange, difficult year for the Franks family. 2020 has proven to be a year like no other. Steve, Laika and Raoul don't know what to make of these puzzling times, watching their beloved owners endure some pretty harrowing events. The smart-aleck parrot, the lovable orange cat, and the wise but waning husky are at it again, getting into all manner of unplanned shenanigans.
"And they find themselves suddenly accompanied by a new friend, a fraidy cat named Midge.
"Surprises, uninvited adventures...or as Steve says, 'thrills, spills and chills' are the constant companions of the unusual, nutty animals who never disappoint where wisdom, wild risks, and divine intervention play out.
"You won't soon forget this endearing, charming, faithful group, whom God seems to use at every turn."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hilary Franey's new book will delight and entertain as readers explore this engaging juvenile fiction.
Franey provides readers with a host of lovable characters and action-packed adventure within the pages of this absorbing narrative.
