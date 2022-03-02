MEADVILLE, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Humble Road": a heartfelt and thought-provoking narrative that examines family, faith, and the unknown of the future. "The Humble Road" is the creation of published author Hilda Austin, the executive director for the Mason County area Chamber of Commerce in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. She is happily married to a loving husband and together they share two sons and five grandchildren.
Austin shares, "Jude is a backwoods lad who has lived a hardscrabble life under the rule of his abusive father. Though his beloved mother passed away years before, he still remembers her teachings and faith in God. One day, he sets out into the unknown with little more than the clothes on his back, leaving his little sister with a promise of returning for her when he finds employment. His venture takes him into an unknown world, full of twists and turns, leading him into a future that only God could create."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hilda Austin's new book will engage the imagination as readers witness a young man's journey of faith.
Austin provides a compelling tale that carries an important message of God's promise.
Consumers can purchase "The Humble Road" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
