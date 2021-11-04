MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Announcement": a potent opportunity for one to grow their faith. "The Announcement" is the creation of published author Hilda Hansberry, a devoted mother who has been a licensed minister since 1984.
Hansberry shares, "The words on the pages of this book were born out of a sincere desire to reach the people of God. A confirming message of the divine existence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A sincere desire to reassure God's people that by reaching out, stepping out, looking to him in anticipation that He will grant your prayers, perform miracles on your behalf, and save lost souls. While writing this book, the high level of urgency was always there to let people know, God is standing by ready to move on our behalf. Just as he took Peter's hand and called to him to step out on the water and walk on the water, He is able to do unbelievable miracles just as fast for us today. This book is intended to help you get your mirror. God is standing ready and anxious to give you the miracle you deserve."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hilda Hansberry's new book is a thought-provoking opportunity for spiritual growth.
Hansberry shares personal experiences along with careful examination of familiar biblical stories for the consideration of new and long-term believers.
Consumers can purchase "The Announcement" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
