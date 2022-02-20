BARTONSVILLE, Pa., Feb. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiringThing Repositions Brand at Ten Year Milestone
HiringThing's mission is to empower everyone, everywhere, to hire their dream team. Their private label applicant tracking solution enables their partners to transform and grow their businesses by offering their own bespoke recruiting software that can be integrated and implemented quickly. HiringThing continues to be a best-in-class recruiting software for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking to streamline and automate their hiring, and their private label solution sets them apart from other applicant tracking systems.
"Our brand now reflects HiringThing as it is today, by leaning into our private label positioning, empowering our partners, and having fun doing it," says HiringThing CEO Joshua Siler.
The company plans to deepen its hold as the leader in private label applicant tracking systems by realigning how they're understood in the marketplace with their business strategy of delivering innovative recruiting solutions to recruiters and SMBs through their private label partnerships.
About HiringThing
HiringThing is a modern recruiting platform as a service that creates seamless hiring experiences. Our private label recruiting technology enables organizations to add hiring capabilities to complete their solution. With our open API and developer-friendly documentation, we enable customized workflows and seamless connectivity for HR Solutions, PEOs and ASOs, Vertical SaaS, Franchises, Staffing Agencies, and more. Approachable and adaptable, our platform empowers everyone, everywhere, to hire their dream team. For more information, visit hiringthing.com.
