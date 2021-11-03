BARTONSVILLE, Pa., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today HiringThing announced that they were named a winner in the 2021 SaaS APPEALIE Awards program. The APPEALIE Awards celebrate innovative SaaS applications that excite, delight and get the job done. HiringThing's win in the category of SaaS Customer Success recognizes them for going above and beyond to drive success for their customers.
"As software becomes more ubiquitous in our work and personal lives, the expectations of the users are continually growing. Our highly selective award honors customer-obsessed SaaS platforms that go above and beyond to deliver extraordinary experiences," commented Arabella Solaybar of APPEALIE.
HiringThing's private label applicant tracking solution enables system expansion and full customization. Their Open API and developer-friendly documentation powers customized workflows and seamless connectivity for HR Solutions, PEOs/ASOs, Franchises, Staffing Agencies, and more.
"We are honored to have been named a winner of the SaaS Customer Success in the APPEALIE SaaS awards," said Noël Phillips, Director of Customer Success at HiringThing. "We're all about building fruitful business partnerships that result in channel partner growth."
To view all of the winners of the 2021 APPEALIE awards program visit https://appealie.com/.
About HiringThing
HiringThing is an integrated recruiting platform that creates seamless hiring experiences. Their private label recruiting technology enables organizations to add hiring capabilities to complete their solution. With HiringThing's open API and developer-friendly documentation, they enable customized workflows and seamless connectivity for HR Solutions, PEOs/ASOs, Franchises, Staffing Agencies, and more. Approachable and adaptable, the HiringThing platform empowers everyone, everywhere to hire their dream team. For more information, email info@hiringthing.comor visit hiringthing.com.
About APPEALIE
The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software.
Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.
Pronounced "appeal-eee," our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.
