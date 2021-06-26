BARTONSVILLE, Pa., June 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiringThing, a developer of a best-in-class online recruiting and applicant tracking (ATS) platform, today announced it has been selected as winner of the "Overall Recruiting Solution of the Year" award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. The award program is conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe.
Hiring Thing's approachable, integrated, and adaptable software enables positive hiring experiences for recruiters and candidates alike. As a cloud-based recruiting system, the software is securely accessible at any time and from anywhere.
For the enterprise organization, the private label solution enables system expansion and full customization. The Open API and developer-friendly documentation empower partners to expand their solutions by seamlessly plugging the software into their platform. The feature-rich solution helps users to attract, automate, and collaborate to hire great talent.
HiringThing offers a custom careers page and application forms that encourage applications from qualified candidates. Recruiters can also engage candidates with additional modern recruiting tools like SMS messaging and text-to-apply.
To assist recruiters, the platform drives efficiency with automation tools, such as applicant tagging and filtering, messaging templates, asynchronous video interviewing, and real-time calendaring for interview scheduling. Additionally, collaboration tools keep the entire hiring team engaged, informed, and tracking together. Clients make team decisions quickly and effectively with features such as job requisition notifications and approval workflows, averaged star ratings, activity feed, hiring dashboard, and Applicant Analytics™ for consolidated reporting.
"Our private label solutions serve some of the industries hit hardest by the pandemic, including franchises, staffing agencies, as well as restaurants and other hospitality businesses. HiringThing was designed to be the applicant tracking system of our dreams. It's a little thing we like to call Hiring Happiness®," said Joshua Siler, founder and CEO of HiringThing, "As a fully remote company since our inception, we have created the hiring platform that always has and always will serve the remote recruiter. Thank you so much to RemoteTech Breakthrough for this incredible recognition."
The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the remote technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,450 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"U.S. employers expect recruiting and hiring to be their biggest challenge in 2021. From keeping internal teams on track to finding human connection with candidates in an online world, recruiters and hiring
managers have more than ever turned to HR technology to improve their workflows and meet candidate expectations," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. "HiringThing delivers the platform that empowers everyone, everywhere to hire their dream team by enabling remote recruiting teams with their easy-to-use, featureful, and integrated ATS. Congratulations to Hiring Thing for being our choice for the 'Overall Recruiting Solution of the Year' award."
About HiringThing
HiringThing is an integrated recruiting platform that creates seamless hiring experiences. Their private label recruiting technology enables organizations to add hiring capabilities to complete their solution. With HiringThing's open API and developer-friendly documentation, they enable customized workflows and seamless connectivity for HR Solutions, PEOs/ASOs, Franchises, Staffing Agencies, and more. Approachable and adaptable, the HiringThing platform empowers everyone, everywhere to hire their dream team. For more information, email info@hiringthing.com or visit hiringthing.com.
About RemoteTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com.
