BARTONSVILLE, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiringThing announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named HiringThing, a winner in the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.
The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.
Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2021 award winners.
HiringThing was recognized with two Gold Globee® Awards in the "Company of the Year | Cloud Computing/SaaS/Internet" and the "Most Effective Use of HR Technology" categories. Despite the pandemic, HiringThing enabled 50% more employers, representing 5,000+ businesses, to streamline their hiring process in the last year.
HiringThing is an integrated recruiting platform that creates seamless hiring experiences. Their private label recruiting technology enables organizations to add hiring capabilities to complete their solution. With their open API and developer-friendly documentation, HiringThing enables customized workflows and seamless connectivity for HR Solutions, PEOs/ASOs, Franchises, Staffing Agencies, and more. Approachable and adaptable, their online recruiting platform empowers everyone, everywhere to hire their dream team.
"We are proud to be recognized as an industry leader whose online recruiting platform has twice been named a gold winner by the Globee Awards this year," says Joshua Siler, CEO. "Our vision is for everyone to achieve Hiring Happiness®. This recognition from the Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers."
About HiringThing
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.
