BARTONSVILLE, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiringThing announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named HiringThing a winner in the 6th Annual 2021 Business Excellence Awards.
HiringThing was awarded a Grand Globee® and three Gold Globee® awards in the categories of Employer Excellence for Relocation, Work Remotely and Work from Home Opportunities; Employer Excellence of the Year | Cloud Computing/SaaS/Internet; and Milestone of the Year | Partners and Distribution Growth. Recognition for these awards shows a dedication to both team members and partner relationships.
"At HiringThing, our key values, work style, team, and approach have evolved over time, and we love the place we've reached," says Jess Tejani, COO. "We reap the amazing benefits of a supercharged, remote team with the special work environment we've crafted."
In addition to crafting a fun and high-performing remote work culture, HiringThing delivers a versatile private label applicant tracking system to its partners. Their flexible and scalable infrastructure allows their clients to expand their systems and get to market quickly. Despite the pandemic, they've enabled 50% more employers, representing 5,000+ businesses, to streamline their hiring process in the last year.
The coveted annual Business Excellence Awards is the world's premier awards program honoring employer excellence, employees, and HR achievements. The awards recognize the world's best employers, employees, and human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products, services, training, and consultants who help to create and drive the best places to work. This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.
"It's an honor to receive recognition for delivering results to our channel partners, all while enjoying our unique company culture." said Joshua Siler, CEO & Founder. "We believe in Hiring Happiness® not just for our customers, but for ourselves, too."
See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/business-excellence-awards/winners/
