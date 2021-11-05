PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Hitched announced the launch of their women's home try-on kit. Already an established leader in the wedding band home try-on category, the company now allows both men and women to try on their best selling ring styles at home, together.
Shopping for wedding bands online can be a daunting process. It's often difficult for consumers to envision how and if a wedding band will compliment their engagement ring. The Hitched home try-on kit eliminates the guesswork for brides while also saving them time and money.
"We're ecstatic that we can now offer brides the same amazing wedding band shopping experience that we've been giving to grooms for the past 3 years" said Stephanie Sammons, Co-Founder of Hitched. "At the end of day we're here to disrupt a tired industry, and that means making wedding band shopping accessible, affordable and an enjoyable experience for all."
The women's home try-on kit includes a mix of solid metal and diamond wedding band options in a variety of colors, styles and widths. Customers will try the bands on in sample size 7, but the entire Hitched women's wedding band collection is available for purchase in any size. Hitched women's rings start at just $249, and diamond wedding bands are available in the customer's choice of lab-grown diamonds or ethically sourced natural diamonds. Diamond rings start at just $599 and come with a limited lifetime warranty.
About Hitched
Hitched was founded in 2018 by husband and wife, Chris & Stephanie Sammons, as a way to provide couples with the convenience, education, and affordability they found lacking at traditional jewelry stores. Hitched makes shopping for a wedding band easy with their home try-on kits and ring size app. The brand has also expanded its presence with the opening of 3 experience-focused retail stores across the U.S. (Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver) with more locations to be announced in 2022. To learn more about Hitched and see the latest collection of women's and men's wedding bands, visit tryhitched.com today.
