MALVERN, Pa., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nearly a year after the COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally changed the landscape for live meetings, HMP Global, the world's largest healthcare event and education company, today announced that the 33rd International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy (ISET) – the premier educational meeting for clinicians who focus on the treatment of peripheral, cardiac, and vascular disease – will return live, through a hybrid approach that features a limited in-person gathering combined with an online experience. Both program components will be delivered May 9-11, 2021. The in-person meeting, with limited registration on a first-come, first serve basis, will take place at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. The online component will be produced through the company's proprietary VRTX virtual event platform and provide those participating online with livestream session access. All participants will receive three months of On-Demand access to program content to watch at their convenience.
ISET 2021, part of HMP Global's robust Cardiovascular Learning Network, will feature an exciting and informative scientific program that participants have come to expect over thirty years, comprised of hallmark Live Cases, expert insight from multidisciplinary faculty, and late-breaking data. Sessions focus on a thorough examination of critically relevant endovascular therapy challenges, interactive symposia, and real-world case presentations, all with the goal of enhancing patient care.
"As the Symposium enters its 33rd year, ISET continues to demonstrate its leadership, not only as one of the premier, multidisciplinary endovascular educational programs, but also by demonstrating that we can bring our community back together in a safe manner, to learn from one another in person," said Barry T. Katzen, MD, FACC, FACR, FSIR and Founder and Chief Medical Executive, Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute (MCVI). "Our dedication to the importance of uniting multidisciplinary clinical teams and exploring evolving technology to make a positive effect on the lives of patients remains our top priority. We are further encouraged by the strong, positive response we've received to date from attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors who are eager to get back to a face-to-face gathering, recognizing that even a limited gathering with robust health and safety measures in place is wonderful progress. We are close to a sell-out onsite."
ISET participants can earn up to 40 CME/CNE/ARRT Cat A+ CE credits. On-Demand access to all live content, plus bonus sessions, will be available to all registered attendees for three months post-event.
As a company, HMP Global has worked extensively with its meeting partners to anticipate, assess, plan, and roll out health and safety protocols and detailed considerations for bringing participants back as safely as possible to in person gatherings. The Fontainebleau Miami Beach has developed BLEAU CLEAN, a comprehensive, multi-point health and safety program created under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), the Florida Department of Health, and local health officials. As such, temperature checks, mask wearing, social distancing measures, touchless sanitizer stations, thorough employee training, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols will be enforced at this venue during ISET. More information regarding the BLEAU CLEAN program and ongoing updates can be found on the hotel's website.
"We remain cautiously optimistic and enthusiastic about the prospect of coming together in person as a community," said Jeff Hennessy, Chairman and CEO, HMP Global. "We are a company built by and for people. We are here to bring people together – face to face – connecting in person is at the heart of what we do. Our company-wide "Better Together" campaign focuses on the importance of bringing our global healthcare community back together – and we are committed to doing so slowly, surely, and safely."
To register or learn more, visit iset.org.
ABOUT HMP GLOBAL
HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical – and is a multichannel leader in healthcare events and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. The Cardiovascular Learning Network also features the well-respected publications Cath Lab Digest, Vascular Disease Management, and EP Lab Digest, as well as a repository of in-person and virtual continuing medical education, including the International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy (ISET), the Amputation Prevention Symposium (AMP) and AMP Europe, and the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the premier interdisciplinary live course in Leipzig, Germany, focusing on endovascular intervention. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.
