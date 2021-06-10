MALVERN, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMP Global, the leading healthcare event and education company, today announced the multi-topic, specialized agenda for the inaugural Neurology Week conference, taking place online July 14–18, 2021 via the company's proprietary VRTX virtual event platform.
The five-day conference features a distinguished lineup of faculty who will deliver advanced neurology education with a practical focus on enhancing patient outcomes. The educational agenda was developed in collaboration with an expert steering committee representing specialty areas of neurology including:
- Alzheimer's Disease/Dementia
- Epilepsy/Seizure Disorders
- Migraine/Headache
- Movement Disorders
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Rare Neurological Diseases
- Special Topics in Neurology
- Sleep Disorders
- Stroke/Vascular Diseases
Each day of programming includes several unique session formats including "State of the Science" and "Challenging Cases" sessions that have been developed to provide attendees with advanced education and strategies that can be implemented into clinical practice.
"During Neurology Week, attendees will engage with a comprehensive, multi-topic neurology agenda that has been strategically designed for healthcare professionals across the full spectrum of neurological care," said Gregory D. Cascino, MD, Whitney MacMillan, Jr. Professor of Neuroscience, Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine and Enterprise Director of Epilepsy at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota and member of the Neurology Week Steering Committee. "Featuring a renowned lineup of faculty comprised of subject-matter experts from across the United States, Neurology Week will unite the neurological community as we share advanced education and techniques that ultimately yield enhanced patient outcomes."
Faculty members for the Neurology Week program include:
- Liana G. Apostolova, MS, MD, FAAN; Distinguished Professor, Barbara and Peer Baekgaard Professor in Alzheimer's Disease Research and Professor in Neurology, Radiology, Medical and Molecular Genetics at the Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN
- Charlene E. Gamaldo, MD; Medical Director, Johns Hopkins Center for Sleep and Wellness at Johns Hopkins University, Fulton, MD
- Rajeev Kumar, MD; Director, Rocky Mountain Movement Disorders Center, Huntington's Disease Society of America Center of Excellence, Colorado Neurological Institute, Englewood, CO
- Martin A. Samuels, MD, MACP, FRCP, FANA, FAAN, DSc (hon); Founding Chair, Emeritus, Department of Neurology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, who will deliver the Keynote Session entitled "'Voodoo' Death: A Window Into the Link Between Internal Medicine and Neurology" on Thursday, July 15 at 7:20 PM ET
- Jon Stone, MB, ChB, FRCP, PhD; Centre for Clinical Brain Sciences, University of Edinburgh, who will deliver the Closing Keynote Session entitled "Functional Neurological Disorder – Turning a Negative into a Positive" on Sunday, July 18 at 2:40 PM ET
Neurology Week attendees can access 13+ hours of CE content through on-demand bonus sessions which offer an in-depth look at the agenda's key areas of focus. Learn more at neurologyweek.com/accreditation.
To learn more about Neurology Week, visit neurologyweek.com. For press access and media inquiries, contact pr@hmpglobal.com.
ABOUT HMP GLOBAL
HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical and is a multichannel leader in healthcare events and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events – in person and online through its proprietary VRTX virtual event platform – and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include Consultant360, the year-round, award-winning platform relied upon by primary care providers and other specialists; Psych Congress, the country's largest independent mental health meeting; Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world's largest psychotherapy conference; Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit, the nation's largest meeting addressing the opioid epidemic; EMS World Expo, the world's largest EMS-dedicated event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.
Media Contact
Kelly McCurdy, HMP Global, 610-560-0500, pr@hmpglobal.com
SOURCE HMP Global