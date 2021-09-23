MALVERN, Pa., Sep. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMP Global, the leading healthcare event and education company, today announced details of the new "Change Campaign," part of the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC Fall), taking place as an in-person gathering, October 29-31, 2021 in Las Vegas.
The meeting has forged partnerships with the Wound Healing Foundation (WHF) and debra of America to support their efforts to advance innovative wound care research and outcomes for patients who suffer with chronic wounds.
For every registration to SAWC Fall, a donation will be made to each association.
The Wound Healing Foundation (WHF) improves the quality of life for wound healing patients and their families through support of awareness, research, and education. The WHF strives to advance the science and practice of wound healing in the United States and throughout the world.
debra of America is dedicated to improving the quality life of individuals living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare connective tissue disorder with many genetic and symptomatic variations. debra of America offers direct services to patients and their families including free programs and services, and funds innovative research toward a cure for EB.
SAWC Fall launched the "Change Campaign" to recognize the global wound care community's unyielding dedication to bettering the lives of all patients, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative highlights individuals and organizations making a difference, and honors the community's efforts to actively advance the future of wound care and improve patient outcomes.
"We are proud to partner with the Wound Healing Foundation and debra of America to establish this initiative aimed at impact," said Tiffney Oliver, Vice President of Wound Care at NACCME. "Registrants to SAWC Fall will now have an active role in shaping the future of wound care by supporting these organizations' missions to accelerate education and patient outcomes. Together, we can create positive change."
Widely recognized as the premier educational forum for the global wound care community, and taking place twice a year in the Spring and Fall, SAWC is the premier educational forum for all segments of the global wound care community. This year's refreshed educational agenda includes new session topics and formats focused on practical approaches that prepare professionals to meet the care needs of today – and tomorrow. SAWC Fall welcomes world-renowned fetal pediatric surgeon Oluyinka Olutoye, MD, PhD, who will deliver the Keynote Address Friday, October 29, 2021 at 9:10 AM PDT. In a session focused on Research, Discovery & Innovation, Dr. Olutoye will combine inspiration with critical insight, and detail how his early research evolved to clinical care and brought fetal wound healing to the field.
To learn more or register for SAWC Fall, please visit sawcfall.com. For press access and media inquiries, contact pr@hmpglobal.com.
For more information about the WHF, please visit woundhealingfoundation.org.
For more information about debra of America, please visit debra.org.
