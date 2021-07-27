MALVERN, Pa., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMP Global, the leading healthcare event and education company, today announced details of its five-part Wound Clinic Business (WCB) webinar series hosted on the company's Wound Care Learning Network, the field's digital destination for education, clinical research, news, and insight. Each hour-long webinar will address reimbursement and coding changes as well as general business strategies to optimize the revenue cycle.
Sessions in the series will take place from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm EDT on the following dates:
- July 28, 2021: "Wound Care Audits Have Resumed: Are You Prepared?"
- August 4, 2021: "Code Correctly the First Time"
- August 11, 2021: "Payment Changes and Payment Edits Affect Your Bottom Line"
- August 18, 2021: "Telemedicine During and After the Pandemic: Part 1"
- August 25, 2021: "Telemedicine During and After the Pandemic: Part 2"
Leading each webinar will be the widely recognized and accomplished reimbursement and coding duo: Kathleen D. Schaum, MS, President and Founder of Kathleen D. Schaum & Associates, Inc; and Jolayne Devers, MBA, CPC, COC, CPC-P. Dedicated Q&A time to allow participants to engage with the faculty has been incorporated into the conclusion of each session.
"We are looking forward to continuing to deliver much-needed reimbursement information to our trusted audience members in wound care centers and physician offices," said Jeremy Bowden, Senior Vice President of Wound Care & Podiatry, HMP Global. "This webinar series covers a broad scope of relevant topics while maintaining a clear emphasis on improving business strategies to strengthen practices."
The webinars will remain on the Today's Wound Clinic website until October 31, 2021.
To register and learn more, please visit hmpgloballearningnetwork.com/site/twc/2021-mid-year-reimbursement-reports-live-discussion.
For additional information, contact pr@hmpglobal.com.
