GREENCASTLE, Pa., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HomePromise, a VA Mortgage Lender, presents a new type of video documentary series, HomePromise Heroes. The new video series will share the riveting personal stories of men and women who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

HomePromise Heroes is proud to honor the men and women who made a promise to protect against all enemies. The video series shows the courage and struggle of military service through the stories of those willing to make the ultimate sacrifice. Veterans speak freely and unscripted about their experiences, sacrifices, challenges and more.

To view HomePromise Heroes, follow HomePromise on Facebook.

"We wrote a check… a blank check for our lives," says Best Selling author, Steven Kuhn in the pilot episode scheduled for release in July 2020. Don't miss the biggest documentary release of the year.

Media Contact:
Liam Michaels
242106@email4pr.com 
800-975-0640
www.homepromise.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.