"Where Did I Go Wrong?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Horace Chamberlain is an engaging look into the author's key life experiences and how the highs and lows have shaped a life of determined faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 31, 2022
Chamberlain shares, "This is the story of a country boy who grew up in the hills of western Portland, on the east cost of Jamaica, running away from political conflict in his island home of Jamaica in the West Indies. Born and raised in a place called Balcarres in the Buff Bay River valley, searching for a better more secure life, looking for love in all the wrong places, until finally finding true love in Jesus Christ, my Redeemer who appeared to me in an audio-able voice on my flight to the United States on December 26, 1984, telling me that he would never leave me nor forsake me. When I revealed that to my friends in San Francisco, California, I was laughed at and mocked. But today, I am living that promise after some ups and downs, hard work, good times, and some bad times. Today, I am living a victorious sin-free life, walking hand in hand with Jesus Christ, and he has anointed me to preach and teach his Gospel. With only a ninth-grade education, I am not eloquent, I am not charismatic, I do not have letters behind my name, but it is all right. I am who God says I am, and I will continue to do what the Lord has called me to do while living a humble life, trying my best to stay healthy by walking two miles six o'clock, four mornings per week and defying what three doctors in three different institutions told me seven years ago after a life-threatening debilitating accident. I was paralyzed from my neck down, but whose report did I believe and accept: God's or the doctors'? Of course, I did believe and accept God Almighty's report, and I am here. Thank God I am here."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Horace Chamberlain's new book takes readers into the wilder days of a hopeful young man through today where they'll meet a more contemplative version of that same vibrant soul.
Chamberlain offers a personal look at key moments to bring encouragement, wisdom, and hope to others.
