"Broken Book Spines and Weathered Pages" from Christian Faith Publishing author Horatio is a fascinating arrangement of poetry that will captivate the imagination and challenge one's sense of faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Broken Book Spines and Weathered Pages": a creative and thought-provoking collection of poems. "Broken Book Spines and Weathered Pages" is the creation of published author Horatio.
Horatio shares, "'Dreams are wishes made when you are in the deepest pits of sleep, and when you are lost in the lands of Morpheus you can journey farther than you can ever think to reach."
"A collection of poetry that delves into the concepts of humanity, darkness, death, and the joys of life and dreams, this book tells the tales of many stories. From the demons that hide behind a human smile to dreams that make up what it means to be 'human.' So let yourself travel through infinity and find joy in the written word."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Horatio's new book explores the shadows of life with a creative voice.
Horatio's arrangement of poetic writings will challenge and encourage readers to consider a unique viewpoint as they explore the themes within each work.
Consumers can purchase "Broken Book Spines and Weathered Pages" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Broken Book Spines and Weathered Pages," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing