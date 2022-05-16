Learn How to Make Money Beyond Book Sales: Smith Publicity's Webinar for Authors and Book Marketers is on May 25th, 2022 at 2 pm.
CHERRY HILL, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The leading book marketing firm Smith Publicity continues its 2022 six-session webinar series with "Monetizing Your Thought Leadership: Driving Income Beyond Book Sales." The third webinar in the series is set for May 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. EST.
The session will feature Smith Publicity President Sandy Smith along with industry partner and expert Peter Winick, founder and CEO of Thought Leadership Leverage. The session will explore specific ways authors and thought leaders can earn substantial income beyond book sales. Attendees will learn about building visibility with target audiences through publicity and how to follow through to the next steps: once people learn about what you do, how can you create ways to monetize your content?
The webinar will center on an informative discussion between Smith and Winick, guided by Smith Publicity Senior Vice President Marissa Eigenbrood. Time for a Q&A with the presenters and attendees will be built in toward the end of the session.
"The reception of our first two webinars has been outstanding, and we're thrilled to continue to bring actionable content to authors and experts," says Eigenbrood. "Our goal is for attendees to leave feeling informed, motivated, and supported in their endeavors."
The unique format for each session has it led by a veteran Smith Publicity executive teamed up with a respected industry partner who has relevant expertise on the topic. The webinars support Smith Publicity's commitment to making book publicity and marketing knowledge more widely available online to authors, publishers, and others connected to the field.
About Smith Publicity
Smith Publicity is the most prolific book marketing firm in the publishing industry today. It has worked with and promoted more than 4,000 authors and books since 1997. The Smith team of publicists creates campaigns for authors ranging from first-time self-published writers to New York Times bestsellers. The firm's continuing success in a wide range of genres is a tribute to its uniqueness and ability to boldly and ingeniously innovate.
