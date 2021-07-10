PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Natisha Fauntleroy shares lessons learned through personal experience in The Journey to Self-Love, Part 1 ($13.49, paperback, 9781662823343; $5.99, e-book, 9781662823350).

After a series of failed romances and difficulty in her friendships, Fauntleroy discovered that what she was missing had less to do with her friends and boyfriends and more to do with her own emptiness. She re-dedicated her life to Christ and developed a healthier relationship with her Creator and herself, allowing her to take more into her relationships with others.

"I realized that I wasn't loving myself as I should have been, because it wasn't taught to me. I knew then that I had to be that person to step up, and step out, to incorporate change," said Fauntleroy.

Natisha Fauntleroy holds a Bachelor's degree in Behavioral Health and Addictions Counseling and a Master's degree in Social Work. When she is not working in drug and alcohol counseling, she enjoys DIY projects and going to the beach. She resides in Philadelphia, PA.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Journey to Self-Love is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Natisha L. Fauntleroy, Salem Author Services, 267-872-8609, natishalynnell@gmail.com

 

SOURCE Xulon Press

