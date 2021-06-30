MEADVILLE, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Honored Burden": a thought-provoking sociological discussion. "Honored Burden" is the creation of published author Howard Calhoun, a licensed clinical mental health counselor supervisor, a licensed addiction counselor supervisor, a licensed school counselor, and a licensed real estate broker. He is an owner and CEO of a mental health and substance abuse agency which serves North and South Carolina. He is also president and owner of a real estate venture, as well as owner of a nonprofit education and scholarship business.
Calhoun shares, "The objective of the Honored Burden is to express the complexities, contradictions, tragedies, and triumphs of the American experience by telling it within the framework of poverty, race, class, religion, and politics. This honored American's experience springs from one of America's most rural and backwoods outposts imagined. It includes experiences from an era of sharecropping and the late fringes of Jim Crow. It blends the best of America's intent with the worst of American impulses. My story and experience are one of many that are often untold and unknown but are no less American. My race has endured a unique burden, yet I am proud and honored to be an American. The government of the people and by the people is a humanity challenge. I am a participant and witness full of hope and confidence that America will meet its challenge. Honored Burden uses thought-provoking stories in an attempt to disclose any of those complexities, contradictions, tragedies, and triumphs that amount to that challenge."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Howard Calhoun's new book is a compelling exploration of what freedom means within the American experience.
The author presents a unique series of personal stories that explore the complexities of American culture and socioeconomic implications.
