Enter to win a virtual lunch with ZDoggMD!

 By Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunch for a cause! The Hospice and Palliative Nurses Foundation (HPNF) will offer a chance to win a virtual lunch with internet celebrity ZDoggMD.  The contest will open on April 21, 2021, and it will close at 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 11, 2021. The winner will be announced during a Facebook Live on the HPNF Facebook page at 1 p.m. EDT on May 12, 2021. One lucky winner will receive lunch on us and 30-minutes of uninterrupted, one-on-one time with ZDoggMD.

Raffle tickets are $20 each. To purchase a ticket, visit https://Go.RallyUp.com/LunchWithZDogg and click on the "Buy Tickets" button. You can also text "ZDoggMD" to 855-202-2100.

100% of all net proceeds will benefit HPNF's mission to advance expert care in serious illness. Each ticket purchase will help support nurses who are passionate about their work in hospice and palliative care. 

New to the ZPac and wondering who ZDoggMD is?

Zubin Damania, MD, is an internist trained at the University of California, San Francisco/Stanford and founder of Turntable Health, an innovative primary care clinic and model for a movement called Health 3.0. Zubin produces viral videos and live shows under the pseudonym ZDoggMD, with a goal of improving healthcare for everyone. He now has more than 1 billion views and almost 3 million ZPac fans. He made it to NPR's list of best commencement speakers and is recognized around the globe.

About HPNF

The Hospice and Palliative Nurses Foundation (HPNF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides professional development opportunities to qualified members of the hospice and palliative care team. We depend on the generous spirit of donors to financially support our mission of advancing expert care in serious illness.

HPNF supports the major initiatives of the Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association (HPNA) and the Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center (HPCC) through numerous scholarships, grants, and award opportunities.  

Contact: Brittney Stock, Marketing Manager

                 412.787.9320, brittneys@hpna.org

