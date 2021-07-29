SCRANTON, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dickson City Hyundai is one of the few dealerships participating in the special offer of 0% APR financing for 60 months on the 2021 Hyundai Elantra. This deal is part of a special offer for the residents of Dickson City, where customers can choose the 0% APR financing option. Additionally, well-qualified customers can get bonus cash of $500 plus the choice to make the first payment after 90 days. This offer ends on August 2 and is available for only a limited number of customers by a few participating dealerships. Buyers must note that this offer is applicable on the purchase of new Hyundai Elantra vehicles only (excluding Hyundai Elantra N-Line) and cannot be combined with any other ongoing offer.
The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is a compact sedan with a 2.0-Liter 4-cylinder engine under its hood, generating 147 horsepower. It features multiple infotainment features such as the Bluelink® Connected Car Service, Wireless Apple CarPlay®, Wireless Android Auto™, and the option to charge devices wirelessly.
In addition to the program mentioned above, the dealership offers Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance for three years for every new car purchased from the dealer. For more information on the offer, buyers must visit the dealership's website at http://www.dicksoncityhyundai.com. Hyundai Enthusiasts are encouraged to contact the dealership at (570) 487-5000 or by walking up at the Dickson City Hyundai showroom at 1519 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
