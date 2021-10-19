WARRENDALE, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Alliance for Mobility Testing and Standardization (IAMTS) announced a partner effort with CITA to develop recommended best practices for lifetime evaluation of automated driving systems. The goal is to ensure automated driving systems remain safe and effective on the road for the life of the vehicle.
"Understanding and confirming the roadworthiness of a vehicle is a common goal across the globe," said, Peter Doty, secretariat of IAMTS. "These best practices will be designed to close gaps in standards and regulations for consistent industry use across the globe. They will also identify technical needs for safe performance in the market."
"The partner effort between IAMTS and CITA must take into account existing legislation, standards and guidelines to ensure safe and secure lifetime performance of advanced mobility systems," stated Mr. Gerhard Müller, president of CITA.
IAMTS and CITA kicked off the effort at the IAA Mobility trade event in Munich on September 9, 2021.
IAMTS, is a global, membership-based alliance of organizations involved in the testing, standardization and certification of advanced mobility systems and services. The alliance works to develop and grow an international portfolio of smart mobility testbeds that meet the highest quality implementation and operational standards.
CITA, headquartered in Belgium, is the world-wide association of authorities and authorized companies active in the field of vehicle compliance. It gathers more than 140 organizations in over 50 countries. CITA is the impartial partner to enable programs and policies for safe and clean vehicles, with a vision "that sustainable mobility makes the world better.
SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (SAE ITC®) is an affiliate of SAE International. The SAE ITC team specializes in establishing and managing consortia by providing proven processes, tools and resources.
