LANCASTER, Pa., March 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Peter Walton details memorable work of the Great I Am in God's Lessons at the 2010 Chilean Mine Rescue ($11.49, paperback, 9781662811593; $5.99, e-book, 9781662811609).
The world watched as 33 miners in northern Chile were trapped 2,400 feet below the surface during 17 days of rescue attempts. When they were finally brought into the light of day, it was difficult to deny God's handiwork. Walton has compiled stories of some of the amazing acts of God involved in this rescue and another in the Quecreek Mine of Pennsylvania to show his readers that God is involved in the lives of men and He has a plan for each of those lives.
"The purpose of this book is to detail God's hand in two world-known mine rescues," said Walton.
Peter Walton is also the author of Why Jesus Returned and God's Children Step Forth.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. God's Lessons at the 2010 Chilean Mine Rescue is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Peter Walton, Salem Author Services, 717-725-4936, pwalton89@comcast.net
SOURCE Xulon Press