ADAMSTOWN, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Linda Zerr encourages readers to let God guide their lives in How to Connect to God's Lifeline ($13.49, paperback, 9781662801846; $6.99, e-book, 9781662801853).
Zerr wants the Bible to come alive for her readers, and for them to make a personal connection with God through prayer. She offers practical advice for godly living and inspiration for those who long to turn their lives around.
"In my book you will find how to seek guidance and inner peace within yourself and through God," said Zerr.
Linda Zerr has invested a lot of time in effort in Bible study, and completed the course necessary to become a Stephens minister. She lives in Pennsylvania, near her three children and seven grandchildren.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. How to Connect to God's Lifeline is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
