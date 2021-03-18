ADAMSTOWN, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Linda Zerr encourages readers to let God guide their lives in How to Connect to God's Lifeline ($13.49, paperback, 9781662801846; $6.99, e-book, 9781662801853).

Zerr wants the Bible to come alive for her readers, and for them to make a personal connection with God through prayer. She offers practical advice for godly living and inspiration for those who long to turn their lives around.

"In my book you will find how to seek guidance and inner peace within yourself and through God," said Zerr.

Linda Zerr has invested a lot of time in effort in Bible study, and completed the course necessary to become a Stephens minister. She lives in Pennsylvania, near her three children and seven grandchildren.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. How to Connect to God's Lifeline is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Linda Zerr, Salem Author Services, 717-587-0942, linda.zerr3@gmail.com

 

SOURCE Xulon Press

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.