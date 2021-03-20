MIDDLETOWN, Pa., March 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Roger Ebanga encourages Christians to be bold in Explosion Through Prophetic Prayer ($11.49, paperback, 9781662807961; $5.99, e-book, 9781662807978).
Our world is wraught with difficulties and despair and we all know that we need change, but which change? And how to bring it about? Ebanga uses biblical examples to demonstrate the common characteristics of people who have changed history in the past, and illustrate how we can continue to make changes today.
"This society has no landmark. It is lost and looking for a solution. God has given you a mandate: to eliminate the cunning challenges that hinder your life and the lives of those around you," said Ebanga.
Missionary Roger Ebanga loves to spend times with his family (his lovely wife and kids). His passion is Christ and the salvation of the souls.
