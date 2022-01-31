MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Did": an engaging children's work that examines the glory of God. "God Did" is the creation of published author Ifeoluwa Akinpelu, a loving wife and mother who oversees the children's ministry of Ezekiel Church Worldwide.
Akinpelu shares, "God Did is a book that help children understand the concept of the creation and that God created everything. There is need to remind ourselves and teach our children about God's creation and power, which is more that our human mind can understand. God did, yes, He created everything even things outside our galaxies."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ifeoluwa Akinpelu's new book will inspire and encourage young readers in their faith.
Akinpelu offers an encouraging and hopeful story for young readers to begin to understand the promise God holds.
Consumers can purchase "God Did" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
