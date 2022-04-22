Providing additional opportunities to a generation of facility management (FM) leaders committed to environmental best practices through better supply chain management.
BRISTOL, Pa., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SDI, the leader in digital supply chain control tower solutions, announced this week that they are partnering with the IFMA Foundation to launch the Supply Chain Scholarship Program as part of the Eric Teicholz Sustainability Facility Professional® (SFP®) Scholarship Program. The goal of the SFP Partner Program is to provide additional opportunities to a generation of facility management (FM) leaders committed to environmental best practices through better supply chain management.
The latest program created by the IFMA Foundation is related to the impact of supply chain on FM's ability to maintain their facilities and critical assets. As the world emerges from the pandemic, FM organizations have a unique opportunity to drive significant, sustainable operational improvements while reducing costs and waste systemically. Within this scope, it's important for FM leaders to expand their focus to include supply chain value creation -- focusing not only on purchase price for their critical spare parts and supplies, but also on optimizing the total cost of ownership of their facilities including maximizing technician productivity, increasing asset uptime, and improving their customer in-store experience.
With awards starting in 2022, the SFP Partner Supply Chain Program is the result of collaboration between IFMA and SDI, The Digital Supply Chain Company.
"Facilities Managers, Building Owners, Suppliers, Technicians — all work in silos in the FM ecosystem, resulting in sub-optimized processes and inadvertently creating millions of metric tons of greenhouse gases, " said Jim Owens, Chief Growth Officer at SDI and Advisory Board member for Penn State's Center for Supply Chain Research. "We're excited to work with the IFMA Foundation to empower the FM leaders of the future to engage in climate action by aligning and improving supply chain processes, reimagining how supply chain can work for everyone."
About the IFMA Foundation
Established in 1990 as a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation and a separate entity from the International Facility Management Association (IFMA), the IFMA Foundation works for the public good to promote leading research and educational opportunities for the advancement of facility management. The IFMA Foundation is supported by the generosity of the FM community including IFMA members, chapters, councils, corporate sponsors and private contributors who share the belief that education and research improve the FM profession. To learn more about the IFMA Foundation, visit foundation.ifma.org.
About SDI
SDI is a supply chain solutions and services company that specializes in helping large, multi- site FM leaders reduce costs and risks while driving overall performance results and outcomes. Over SDI's more than 50 years of experience, the Company has helped hundreds of organizations align and integrate their parts supply chain with their FM strategy to drive improvements in KPIs such as first call completion, mean time to repair, and wrench time.
The company's service offering is further enhanced by their ZEUS Digital Supply Chain Management platform which includes the mobile apps -- ZEUS Ordering, ZEUS Materials Management, PPE As-A-Service and ZEUS Integrated Parts Management (IPM) -- now available on the App Store. SDI's digital supply chain control tower coordinates, aligns and optimizes with overall facilities management, enterprise risk management, and reliability strategies. Lower costs, smarter inventories and more reliable facilities are all natural results from a more connected supply chain. To learn more visit: sdi.com or contact mailto:debra.yorkman@sdi.com [debra.yorkman@sdi.com __title__ null]
About IFMA
Founded in 1980, the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) is the world's largest, most widely recognized association for facility management (FM) professionals. Supporting more than 20,000 members in 135 countries, IFMA's mission is to advance our collective knowledge, value and growth for FM professionals to perform at the highest level. IFMA is a key contributor to the development of international FM standards and works with decision makers to inform FM-related policy. IFMA provides career resources and continuing education, offers three industry-respected credentials, maintains the largest repository of FM- related content on the web and hosts year-round global events. Among the values that guide us, we believe in the benefit of global diversity, inclusion and social equity; and we recognize that sustainability, resilience and responsible environmental stewardship are paramount. To join and follow IFMA's social media outlets, visit the association's LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Flickr pages. For more information, visit ifma.org.
About Eric Teicholz
Eric Teicholz, IFMA Fellow graduated with a master's degree in architecture from the Graduate School of Design at Harvard University, where he later became an Associate Professor and the Associate Director of the university's largest R+D facility, the Laboratory for Computer Graphics and Spatial Analysis. He also is the author/editor of 17 books related to FM, CAFM/IWMS and GIS technology. Teicholz was awarded the U.S. Navy's Superior Public Service Award by the Secretary of the Navy under President George W. Bush for his participation on a blue-ribbon FM panel defining the future strategy for naval shore facilities. Teicholz has served on IFMA's Global Board of Directors, as a Trustee to the IFMA Foundation and is currently a member of IFMA"s Environmental Stewardship, Utilities and Sustainability (ESUS) committee.
Media Contact
Debra Hogan Yorkman, SDI, The Digital Supply Chain Company, 1 215-633-1914, debra.yorkman@sdi.com
SOURCE SDI, The Digital Supply Chain Company