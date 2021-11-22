MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "One Needle at a Time: A Miraculous Journey with Kidney Disease": a powerful testament to faith in the face of a debilitating illness. "One Needle at a Time: A Miraculous Journey with Kidney Disease" is the creation of published author Ihab Botros, a loving husband and father who was born in Alexandria, Egypt, before moving to Canada. Botros is a professional software engineer and holds a degree in computer engineering from Alexandria University.
Botros shares, "I was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in my teenage years. My loving wife donated her kidney to me, but the Lord had other unforeseen plans. Join me on our journey. I will
- tell you our story and many unbelievable supernatural miracles we witnessed,
- become your voice from the dialysis chair,
- bring you my extensive practical experience with kidney disease, and
- take you on my journey from a rock bottom of disappointment to the growing faith of understanding the Lord's plan.
"My story is an honest attempt to pull back the curtain on real-life challenges, overcoming difficulties, finding truths, and growing a deeper faith. I hope that you find comfort and validation in what you might be experiencing yourself and to find strength and solid faith that may have been hidden from your eyes deep inside your inner being and within your own grasp.
"My story is a story of hope and discouragement, fear and strength, denial and embrace, faith and mistrust, miracles and letdowns, and weakness and supernatural strength.
"My story is your story, told one needle at a time."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ihab Botros's new book is an engaging discussion of the author's medical and spiritual experiences.
Botros presents an articulate and personal narrative that provides readers with access to the author's extensive knowledge and experience with kidney disease.
