CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a company that cares deeply about people and the planet, IKEA Retail U.S. today announced a more than $1.6 million donation worth of products and supplies toward relief efforts to help the many people impacted by COVID-19. The U.S. donation is part of IKEA Retail's (Ingka Group) global €26 million grant of in-kind donations.
"At IKEA, we are guided by a simple, yet powerful vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people," said Javier Quiñones, President & Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA Retail U.S. "No matter how challenging times are, we are always committed to being a good neighbor and demonstrating commitment to local communities."
IKEA U.S. has worked with partners and local government agencies to identify critical needs to ensure it is doing its part for the communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. IKEA U.S. stores and distribution centers are donating items such as blankets, bedding, and storage solutions for blood drives and temporary hospitals and shelters. The company also recently retrieved more than 30,000 N-95 masks from its operations that will be donated to local medical organizations and medical workers. Organizations in need of IKEA products and supplies can reach out through their local IKEA store's information page to find a donation request form.
The $1.6 million donation of IKEA products and supplies in the U.S. will support the health and recovery of those affected by COVID-19 as follows:
- More than $900,000 in products and supplies to departments of health in the nine most-heavily impacted states (California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington) as identified by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as well as organizations in the communities surrounding its 60 stores and fulfillment units to support immediate emergency efforts
- A combined total of $100,000 worth of IKEA product to the American Red Cross and Feeding America to assist these non-profit partners in delivering their lifesaving missions
- To support longer-term needs, an additional $600,000 allocated for stores and distribution units to assist with local efforts to relieve homelessness and isolation
All over the world, the IKEA business has already been supporting the health and livelihoods of those affected by COVID-19 including communities, customers, co-workers and partners. For example, furniture, face masks and gloves have been donated to hospitals in China, Spain, Italy and Sweden, and the IKEA Hyderabad store in India has helped to set up a quarantine center with 200 beds, bedding and furniture.
Together with its suppliers, Inter IKEA Group is initiating production of safety and personal protective equipment (face masks, hand sanitation and protective clothing). Today, around 20 IKEA suppliers are producing masks and protective clothing or are about to start production. Inter IKEA Group and its partners are in the process of building up production and volume capacities, along with the development of the distribution and donation approach. In addition, the IKEA Foundation is providing up to €10 million, primarily to help existing partners with COVID-19 specific programs supporting communities around the world in conjunction with the response plans of national governments.
About the Ingka Group
Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 11 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA retail under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centers. Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating more than 370 IKEA stores in 30 countries – including the IKEA Planning Studio and 50 stores in the U.S. Ingka Group operates business under the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people by offering a wide range of well-designed, functional and affordable home furnishing products. For more information on IKEA Retail U.S., see IKEA-USA.com, @IKEAUSANews, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
About Feeding America
Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.