"Activating Divine Help in My Life" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ikechukwu C. Abraham is a heartfelt argument for the importance of an active and fulfilling spiritual life.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Activating Divine Help in My Life": a potent reminder of the blessings provided by God. "Activating Divine Help in My Life" is the creation of published author Ikechukwu C. Abraham, a loving husband and doting father of two. Abraham holds a Bachelor of Arts in organizational leadership and a higher national diploma in public administration. He studied pastoral theology at the Redeemed Christian Bible College and has a certificate in Christian care and counsel from the Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He is also a certified life and relationship coach.
Abraham shares, "Activating Divine Help in My Life reminds us that everyone, irrespective of achievements, needs help at one point or the other in life. While some need help to arrive at their destinations, others may just need help to arrive early enough. God is the source of all the help that anyone could receive, but unfortunately, many seek for help where there is none. Man could never give help; he is only an extension of God's hand to do the miracles of God.
"However, while the help of God is freely given to all, not everyone that really needs help gets it. This book is very carefully written to show that anybody can access help to live a meaningful and purposeful life. Irrespective of the kind of help a person needs—physical, financial, or spiritual—help is actually nearer than is imagined. This book is a guide on how anybody can unlock help and be immensely blessed to live a joyful life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ikechukwu C. Abraham's new book offers a motivating opportunity for growth and spiritual reconnection.
Abraham shares in hopes of empowering others on their walk of faith in order to aid in nurturing a strong connection with God.
Consumers can purchase "Activating Divine Help in My Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Activating Divine Help in My Life," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing