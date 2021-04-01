MEADVILLE, Pa., Apr. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Never-the-Less Faith": a spiritual guide that offers learned rumination on various lessons, challenges, and setbacks a person of faith is bound to encounter while traversing through life. "Never-the-Less Faith" is the creation of published author Ilene Rowser, a brilliant writer and a person of faith.
Rowser shares, "Never-the-Less Faith was born from the idea that when we can't trace God, we can always trust Him. Never-the-Less Faith says, 'Lord, I don't know where you're going with this, nor why all the suspense, but I'll take you at your word trusting in due time it will all make sense.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ilene Rowser's new book is a stirring compendium of the author's reflections in trusting in the Lord's time and keeping the faith burning. Rowser's words, borne out of experience, offer guidance, comfort, and assurance which illuminate the beauty of faith.
View a synopsis of "Never-the-Less Faith" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Never-the-Less Faith" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Never-the-Less Faith," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
