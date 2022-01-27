PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Neil Uffner, a well-respected Philadelphia orthodontist and owner of Broad Street Braces, has been named one of the 2021 "40 Under 40" by Benco Dental's Incisal Edge dental lifestyle magazine in the Dental Specialist category. For the 11th consecutive year, the magazine celebrates honorees through a series of profiles in its Fall "40 Under 40" editorial coverage. Hundreds of individuals are nominated by industry experts and vetted by an independent panel to select the final honorees. The final "40 Under 40" list includes innovative and passionate young professionals in dentistry across the United States. Whether recognized for their medical innovations, volunteer work and philanthropy, or simply a commitment to outstanding patient care, Dr. Uffner and the other recipients represent the very best in dentistry today.
Dr. Neil Uffner is a top orthodontist and dentofacial orthopedist in Philadelphia, PA, with specialized training and skill in the diagnosis, prevention, interception and correction of malocclusion and other abnormalities of the developing or mature orofacial structures. Dr. Uffner has helped countless patients with his skill and talent to fix conditions such as dental overbites, underbites and crowded or misaligned teeth. He treats patients young and old at his thriving clinic, Broad Street Braces and sister practice, The Pediatric Dental Team, in Philadelphia, PA.
For a complete list of the 2021 "40 Under 40" please click on the following link- https://blog.benco.com/2021/09/30/fall-issue-of-incisal-edge-profiles-40-under-40-young-dentists-2021-recipients-of-the-dental-magazines-signature-award/
"I am honored to be included in this esteemed group of dentists. Helping my patients achieve the beautiful smiles that they deserve is my passion," says Dr. Neil Uffner
More about Dr. Neil Uffner:
Dr. Uffner completed his undergraduate studies with a degree in neurobiology from Cornell University. He moved to Philadelphia and attended dental school at the prestigious University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated at the top of his class. He completed his formal professional training in orthodontics at the Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry. For more information on Dr. Neil Uffner and the services he provides, please call (215) 234-3030 or visit http://www.broadstbraces.com and http://www.thepediatricdentalteam.com.
Media Contact
Neil Uffner, Broad Street Braces, 215-334-3490, BSBfrontdesk@broadstreetbraces.com
SOURCE Broad Street Braces