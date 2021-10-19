STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INDIGO Biosciences, the recognized industry leader in nuclear receptor research, after the success of their Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 1 and 2 (FGFR1/2) assay, has expanded their robust preclinical testing portfolio to include a new Fibroblast Growth Factor 1c/Beta Klotho (FGFR/β-Klotho) assay. FGFR/β-Klotho is primarily implicated in obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis research. This new cell-based in vitro assay provides researchers with the ability to quickly make critical decisions about potential drug candidates before moving into trials.
"FGFR1 and its coreceptor β-Klotho play a key role in the regulation of energy production and utilization in the body," says Dr. Jack Vanden Heuvel, Chief Scientific Officer of INDIGO, "and the addition of our FGFR/β-Klotho assay further strengthens our commitment to provide vital data in the earliest stages of discovery, expanding opportunities for research into therapeutics for metabolic diseases."
Fibroblast Growth Factors (FGFs) are predominantly autocrine and paracrine factors, though FGF-21 a liver secreted FGF has been identified as an endocrine signaling FGF. Unlike autocrine and paracrine factors that are of interest in cancer research, endocrine FGFs has been shown to have multiple beneficial effects on obesity-related disorders due to its critical role in the regulation of sugar intake and the preference for sweet foods. FGFR/β-Klotho is the receptor complex which interacts with FGF-21, as well as FGF-19, and is found in the liver, adipose tissue, skeletal muscle, pancreas, and other metabolic organs. Dysregulation of this endocrine FGF signaling pathway has been implicated in metabolic diseases. Consequently, FGFR/β-Klotho commands interest as a target for drug development as a therapeutic means.
In vitro luciferase reporter assays, such as those offered by INDIGO, provide important early indications of a compounds or antibodies potential for progressing to further development and clinical testing. INDIGO's assays allow researchers to definitively determine what receptors are affected. This ensures the selectivity of target compounds, a key piece of information necessary to proceed with development. The new FGFR/β-Klotho luciferase reporter assay is available both as a screening service or as an all-inclusive kit.
