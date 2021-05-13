MALVERN, Pa., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative™, the risk management and insurance industry's largest blockchain consortium, announced today that Bill Keogh will join as Non-Executive Chair. Christopher McDaniel, RiskStream's former President, has transitioned to assist The Institutes in setting the foundation for a separate initiative on natural catastrophe resilience, called Helix™.
Mr. Keogh brings 25 years of experience in insurance analytics, insurtech and insurance advisory services to The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative. Most recently, Mr. Keogh was Chairman and CEO of Advisen, a leading provider of insurtech solutions. In the non-executive chairman role, Mr. Keogh will support RiskStream leadership as the organization seeks to bring solutions to market and further expand its growing ecosystem.
"Bill's experience in delivering insurance solutions and leveraging emerging technologies will support and optimize RiskStream's ongoing efforts," said Pete Miller, The Institutes President and CEO. "Bill's familiarity with the insurtech market and demonstrated history of successful adoption efforts will benefit The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative as the consortium seeks to bring a variety of blockchain solutions to market across all areas of insurance to production."
Blockchain is poised to have widespread ramifications across the value chain of the P&C insurance sector, the Life & Annuities sector and the Reinsurance sector, increasing market reach, removing redundancy and improving industrywide operational efficiency. As RiskStream's blockchain applications hit the market, Mr. Keogh's experience will prove invaluable in helping RiskStream members navigate the product adoption process, and quickly transition to value realization post adoption.
"I am thrilled to join The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative team," said Bill Keogh. "My entire career has been spent intermingling the insurance market with emerging technology. So, this is a logical next step. I am excited about the potential for enterprise blockchain in this space and feel RiskStream is well positioned to be a key catalyst in streamlining shared business processes and improving operational efficiency across the industry."
About The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative
The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative™ is the risk management and insurance industry's first enterprise-level blockchain consortium that brings together experts and developers to advance insurance-specific use cases via Canopy, a custom blockchain architecture. The RiskStream Collaborative is committed to equipping organizations to work together to inspire product innovation, enable efficiencies, and open new technological frontiers.
About The Institutes | Risk and Insurance Knowledge Group
The Institutes, the leading provider of risk management and insurance knowledge education and solutions, offer professional designations, including the CPCU® program. In addition, The Institutes provide introductory, foundational, and leadership courses and programs; online and continuing education courses; custom solutions; events and conferences; online and print news platforms; assessment tools; and research reports.
CPCU® is a registered trademark of The Institutes. All rights reserved.
