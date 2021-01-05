NORRISTOWN, Pa., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informed Family Financial Services, a financial advisory firm headquartered in Norristown, Pennsylvania, celebrates its twenty-year anniversary . The firm today names Steven Jablonski CFP®, ChFC® as partner to support growth.
For the last two decades, Informed Family Financial Services has been dedicated to helping their clients improve and organize their personal finances into an easy-to-understand format. The firm was founded on January 1, 2001 by Jeffrey Bush MBA, CLU, ChFC and Barry Waronker with the intention of better serving their clients.
Now with over 300 clients, and locations in Norristown and Pottstown, Informed Family Financial Services is focused on building long-term client relationships and directing them to their retirement financial goals. The firm uses the WellSpring FORMula to keep their clients plans on track. This formula is focused on discovering goals, designing how they will meet those goals and deploying a customized strategy and building a lasting relationship.
"We are proud to be celebrating the twenty-year anniversary of Informed Family," says Jeffrey Bush, CEO. "We have had the great honor of helping our clients with their Financial Planning needs and we look forward to serving them in the future. We could not have achieved this milestone without the confidence that our clients have placed in our firm."
Under the new company structure, Bush will assume the role of CEO and Chief Financial Officer and Jablonski will become the President and Executive Secretary. Jablonski has been a great asset to the firm for the past four years, bringing his 25 years of industry experience that will help serve clients well into the future. Jablonski is essential to the firm's growth and service offerings. His expertise with Riskalyze, allows the firm to see the risk tolerance in one's portfolio to craft portfolios that contain exactly the right amount of risk.
"It's an honor to be part of a company that's celebrating twenty years of helping people," says Jablonski. "We are a growing business and I am looking forward to bringing my expertise to help new and existing clients successfully maneuver through retirement."
About Informed Family Financial Services:
Informed Family Financial Services is dedicated to building long-term client relationships and directing them to their retirement financial goals. For more information, please visit www.informedfamily.com
Jeff Bush and Steven Jablonski are investment adviser representatives of, and securities and advisory services are offered through, USA Financial Securities Corp., Member FINRA/SIPC. www.finra.org A Registered Investment Adviser located at 6020 E. Fulton St., Ada, MI 49301. Informed Family Financial Services, Inc. is not affiliated with USA Financial Securities.
