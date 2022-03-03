KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InHome Therapy, today announced it has signed contracts with leading home health agency offices across Indiana and will begin treating patients in their setting of preference – their own homes -- in early March 2022. The service areas of these key partner agencies will cover 57 of Indiana's 92 counties by year-end.
In connection with the opening of its Indiana operations, InHome Therapy announced the appointment of two key executive and clinical leaders. Daniel Haggerty has been appointed the company's Chief Revenue Officer and Susan Lankford will become Indiana's Clinical Market Manager. As CRO, Dan will lead the company's national new market expansion efforts by building on his 25-year business development-based career which has led him through several industries. Susan, as a Physical Therapist, has extensive home health-based experience and is positioned well to lead the company's statewide efforts.
"We are delighted to announce these key personnel appointments and our entry into this important Indiana market. This is an exciting piece of our broader national strategy, that will see us open additional new markets in the Midwest, Northeast, and South in the weeks and months ahead," said Matt Murphy, InHome Therapy's CEO.
InHome Therapy is the first to offer a comprehensive Home Therapy as a Service (HTaaS) solution in the market and is on a mission to solve the increasing therapy needs of a booming home health industry. With HTaaS, InHome Therapy leverages its unmatched systems, processes, and tools to unlock a new approach for delivering sustainable and measurable results to home therapy patient care, ensuring the world can move easier and live better. Today, InHome Therapy employs over 300 therapists and has completed over two million patient visits across the country. For more information, visit http://www.inhometherapy.com
