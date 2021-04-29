ERIE, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- innovaTel Telepsychiatry is honored to be a leading sponsor at the largest behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment conference, NatCon21, by expanding service offerings to meet the increased demand for behavioral health and addiction treatment across the country.
The expansion of CCBHCs would not be possible without the advocacy and support of the National Council for Behavioral Health. From clinical leaders to providers, the National Council has established itself as a steadfast advocate and reliable resource for those in the behavioral healthcare industry, often elevating critical issues to an actionable conversation at the national level.
innovaTel is honored to be the exclusive Platinum Partner for telepsychiatry to the National Council for Behavioral Health.
With over $1 Billion invested in CCBHC funding grants, behavioral health and addiction treatment leaders are planning to attend the largest conference in mental health and substance use treatment, NatCon21, from May 3rd-May 5th.
innovaTel provides the foundation for CCBHCs to grow and expand their services.
In response to the growing needs of CCBHCs across the country, innovaTel Telepsychiatry has expanded their telepsychiatry offerings with configurable programs specific to CCBHCs including the following services and is excited to roll out these programs to the 6,000+ attendees at NatCon21:
- Meeting the requirement for timely access by to care by integrating remote behavioral health clinicians into existing treatment teams with our growing team of psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners and licensed clinical social workers.
- MAT-Trained Providers: Psychiatrists and Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners with MAT waivers that are supported and trained under innovaTel's experienced clinical leadership team.
- MAT Program Development: innovaTel has developed a comprehensive best practice program designed to support MAT programs utilizing telehealth.
- Remote Medical Director options starting as low as four hours per week to provide leadership and collaboration for on-site clinical teams.
About innovaTel Telepsychiatry: innovaTel Telepsychiatry is a clinically owned and operated telepsychiatry company that was founded in 2014 to address the shortage of psychiatric clinicians. innovaTel's nationwide network is comprised of psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and licensed clinical social workers with a focused mission to enhance timely access to care by partnering with community care centers.
