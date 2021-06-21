ERIE, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to the growing needs of Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) across the country, innovaTel Telepsychiatry, a leading national telepsychiatry provider, has expanded their clinical team to include MAT waivered providers for substance use disorder treatment. innovaTel has also developed robust MAT policies and protocols that can be configured to the needs of CCBHCs who may be launching MAT as a result of becoming a CCBHC.
The CCBHC model allows organizations to increase access to more people within their communities and reduce wait times. Thanks to state and federal funding, the CCBHC program has expanded significantly since its inception in 2017. There are now 340 CCBHCs across 40 states, Washington D.C. and Guam.
Within the COVID pandemic, our country is also in the midst of an opioid epidemic, and timely access to substance use disorder treatment is critical. Because of the CCBHC model, participating CCBHCs have implemented or expanded substance use treatment services within their communities.
There are millions of Americans with unmet substance use disorder and mental health needs, and CCBHCs are solving this crucial challenge. innovaTel is solving the behavioral health demand issue as workforce development still remains a top challenge among a psychiatric provider shortage. CCBHCs are partnering with innovaTel Telepsychiatry to help them grow their clinical teams with experienced telehealth providers that become integrated into their organizations.
Dr. Liberty Eberly, innovaTel Chief Medical Officer and co-founder, shared, "The time is now for our country to help people with substance use disorders reach their goals of recovery, health and wellness using innovative technology and resources. Never before have we had this level of support from our state and federal regulations in combination with access to technology, bandwidth, and clinicians via the telehealth modality. innovaTel, in partnership with community clinics across the country, provides all levels of clinicians combined with the support needed to develop or expand MAT programs using the highest standards and safest protocols. We believe we can reduce harm and improve health in every corner of the country."
Jon Evans, innovaTel CEO, states "innovaTel's ability to expand our Behavioral Health as a Service (BHaaS) to include MAT services not only with experienced providers, but also guidance on MAT program development and policies, puts innovaTel ahead of the market in our ability to deliver full services of care."
About innovaTel Telepsychiatry: innovaTel Telepsychiatry is a clinically owned and operated telepsychiatry company that was founded in 2014 to address the shortage of psychiatric clinicians. innovaTel's nationwide network is comprised of psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and licensed clinical social workers with a focused mission to enhance timely access to care by partnering with community care centers.
