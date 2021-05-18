ERIE. Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- innovaTel Telepsychiatry is honored to have been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the September 20 issue of Modern Health.
innovaTel is a clinician owned and operated telehealth company that has a national team made up of psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners and licensed clinical social workers. With behavioral health and addiction treatment needs on the rise across the country, telehealth has proven to be a critical component of care delivery.
"One year into the pandemic, we've seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy towards their staff, clear vision and compassion towards the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times."
Jon Evans, CEO of innovaTel Telepsychiatry shared, "On behalf of the staff, Board of Directors and our clinic partners, we are honored to be recognized as one of the best places to work in healthcare. The past seven years have been exciting to see the acceptance and growth of telepsychiatry. Our mission from the beginning is to enhance timely access to behavioral health care. This fundamental value is more important than ever this past year. Our success is a direct result of our outstanding staff of Psychiatrists, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners and Licensed clinical Social Workers. Their commitment and dedication reinforce our mission every day. I am honored to be part of the team."
This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
innovaTel Telepsychiatry will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place on September 16 at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago. Information on the award gala and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala.
About innovaTel Telepsychiatry: innovaTel Telepsychiatry is a clinically owned and operated telepsychiatry company that was founded in 2014 to address the shortage of psychiatric clinicians. innovaTel's nationwide network is comprised of psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and licensed clinical social workers with a focused mission to enhance timely access to care by partnering with community-based organizations.
Media Contact
Lauren Lashbrook, innovaTel Telepsychiatry, +1 4076079242, lauren.lashbrook@innovatel.com
SOURCE innovaTel Telepsychiatry