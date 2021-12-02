BELLE VERNON, Pa., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers of Guttman Energy, for years a leader in convenient, secure, easy-to-track fleet fuel card programs, now have the option of automatically paying fuel-card invoices with conventional business credit or debit cards.
In announcing the program, Daniel Guttman, vice president of fleet card services at Guttman Energy, said this week, "When our customer base comes up with a good idea, we pay attention. In this case, some of our valued customers asked us to find a way to accept business credit card payments to pay their invoices."
The advantages are potentially significant. According to Forbes Advisor, an online financial-affairs platform, "Business credit cards can offer a range of benefits. These include rewards or cash back, loyalty points, travel protections and expense management."
Here's how the Guttman program works:
- Weekly invoices are charged automatically to the customer-designated business credit or debit card.
- Payment terms match the terms accepted when the customer secured the fuel card, so the weekly charge occurs on the invoice due date.
- The amount charged to the card on file is the invoice amount stated in the standard Guttman weekly Fleet Management Report and Invoice, plus a small convenience charge.
Mr. Guttman noted that Guttman Energy has engaged a recognized global financial technology and payments company to process card transactions. Sensitive cardholder data is protected in compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, and stored using low-risk tokenization technology.
"We're convinced that fleet operators will welcome the chance to simplify the billing chores they face each week," he said.
ABOUT GUTTMAN ENERGY
Fueling intelligence is the watchword at Guttman Energy. Industrial, commercial and transportation fleet operators across the eastern U.S. have trusted our customized fueling solutions to power their organizations for 90 years. Our attention to detail and personalized service raise us a cut above any ordinary fuel supplier.
Media Contact
Pam Corn, Guttman Energy, +1 412-779-7355, pcorn@guttmanenergy.com
Sharon Liotus, InterGroup Communications, 412-480-5287, sliotus@intergroupcomm.com
SOURCE Guttman Energy