Inovio Receives Authorization from the U.S. FDA To Begin Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for INO-3107, a DNA Medicine To Treat a Rare Disease -- Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP)

- RRP is a rare, potentially fatal orphan disease caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV) 6 and 11 - Inovio's DNA medicine pipeline includes 15 clinical programs focused on HPV-associated diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, including the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)